WHS Senior spotlight: Joseph Saldana

Joseph Saldana

Joseph Saldana

Originally Published: November 5, 2019 1:05 p.m.

Joseph Saldana is a senior at Williams High School and recently moved from Desert View High School in Tucson.

He said he has enjoyed going to a smaller school and working closely with the teachers.

Saldana said Mrs. Lee has been a big encouragement to him at the high school. “She is the one I can talk to freely,” he said.

Saldana said history is his favorite class. He also likes Mr. Brownlee’s law enforcement class, and enjoyed his three years of Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps in Tucson.

Saldana plays on the Vikings football team. He is a right guard. He also played some football in middle school.

After graduation, Saldana plans to enter the Air Force to be an aircraft mechanic and do a four-year tour. When he leaves the Air Force he wants to go to college and get a business degree. He also may go into the Air Force Reserves as a police officer.

“By the time I’m 45 I will have two retirement plans,” he said.

Saldana has made a lot of friends at WHS and has enjoyed hanging out around the campfire with them.

