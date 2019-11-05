WHS Senior spotlight: Emily Ramirez
Emily Ramirez is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since kindergarten.
She has played softball and been on the cheer team at the high school. She is the Family Career Community Leaders of America president at WHS, and is also in National Honor Society.
Ramirez said Mrs. Moreno has been an encouragement to her at the high school. Moreno helped with college applications and kept her focused on graduating. She said her cheer coach Elizabeth Vasku has also been a big support at the school.
Her favorite class has been Viking Grill and she now loves baking and cooking.
Some of her favorite memories at the high school are the friendships she has made. She said she enjoys having friends in her class and the younger classes.
After graduation, she plans to attend Arizona State University and earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Then she wants to move into neo-natal care.
If she went on a road trip she would take Avery, Natalie and several others.
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Private train charters now offered by Grand Canyon Railway
- The World Famous Sultana: 60 years of ale and entertainment
- Williams Christmas festivities kick-off Nov. 30
- Kaibab Forest accepting comments for Elk Ridge Ski Area in Williams through Nov. 8
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Eat, drink and be scary: Halloween events galore in Williams
- Update: Kaibab Forest accepting comments for Elk Ridge Ski Area through Nov. 7
- Breast Cancer Awareness: Pink Day at the Train
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- John Moore announces run for U.S. House of Representatives
- Williams Police officers recognized for life saving actions during 911 call
- Godspeed: Officer Robert Anderson says goodbye to Williams
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- NewLife Forest Products hosts official ground breaking for Windfall Mill
- Rescue mission withdraws from Parks property purchase
- Ash Fork Elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon school
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: