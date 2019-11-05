Vikings cruise to semifinals; Lady Vikes head to state

PHOENIX — The Williams Vikings continue their march to the 1A State championships as they rolled over Arete Prep Nov. 1, 78-8, in the state quarterfinal game at Williams High School.

The Vikings quickly got on the board and led 24-0 at the end of the first quarter, and went to the locker room at half-time leading 50-0.

Chance Pearson led the team in scoring with four touchdowns, rushing for 195 yards. Dorian Ayala, Mario Vazquez, Drew Logan, David Lozano and Blake Smith each contributed a touchdown. Kolby Payne passed for 56 yards, completing two passes. Alex Garrett recovered a fumble for 28 yards. Lozano had 10 kick-offs for 527 yards, averaging 52.7 yards per kick. His longest kick was 65 yards.

The Vikings now have a 9-1 record and next face Hayden Nov. 8 in the semifinal game at Coronado High School in Scottsdale at 7 p.m.

The Lady Vikings placed second in the regional tournament with a 3-0 win over Ash Fork (25-12, 25-7, 25-11), and a 3-1 loss to Mogollon (25-23, 11-25, 17-25, 21-25).

The Lady Vikes are now ranked fourth and head to the 1A State tournament at Coronado High School Nov. 8.

The Lady Vikes are 16-2 and ranked third. They face North Valley Christian Academy Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. in the first round of the state tournament.