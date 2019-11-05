SEMA bound: RATical Rods show off style in streets of Williams
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 9:29 a.m.
Ratrods with the International RATical Rod Drive Off drove through Williams last week on their way to Las Vegas.
On Oct. 29, RATical Drive Off launched the drive portion of the 1,400 mile RATical Rod Drive Off from Lincoln, Nebraska to Vegas. The event culminates at SEMA, the world’s leading automotive event. This year, RATical Rod teams are from the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia. More information is available at www.raticaldriveoff.com.
