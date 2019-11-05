Local realtor Lisa Paffrath wins prestigious National Real Estate Association Vision Award

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Arizona Association of Realtors selected Williams realtor Lisa Paffrath as the 2019 Tyler Strout Vision Award winner at its annual leadership conference Oct. 16-18.

The Tyler Strout Vision Award recognizes a real estate practitioner who elevates the profile of realtors in the community and embodies the association’s vision of the best prepared real estate practitioner with the highest standards.

Paffrath is the broker and owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Grand View North with offices in Williams and Flagstaff.

With more than 15 years of real estate experience in Arizona, Paffrath has served the community through multiple leadership roles. She was 2017 president of the Northern Arizona Association of Realtors and is the current chair of the Arizona Realtors risk management and legislative committees. Paffrath is also a 2019 leadership academy representative of the National Association’s RPAC Major Investor Council.

Paffrath purchased the Williams office of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in 2018. She serves Parks, Williams and Flagstaff.

“Ninety percent of my business has been in Williams, this is where my heart first fell in love with Arizona,” she said. “When this place came up for sale, I jumped at it.”

Paffrath grew up in New Jersey and lived in Pennsylvania for 17 years before coming to northern Arizona with her husband and three children.

“I made it by selling dirt, they called me the land lady,” she said about her first years in the area.

During the recession, Paffrath said she changed her paradigm to stay in business.

“I wound up working with Fannie Mae which exploded with all the bank owned property,” she said. “I was really lucky to get in.”

Paffrath said although she is a broker, she still enjoys being a realtor.

“When we opened this office, our motto was ‘expect better’,” Paffrath said. “Everything is about response — being on time.”

Paffrath has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s in real estate. Her master’s focused on marketing and management.

“I was the first agent in Arizona to do that,” she said. “It was one of my goals.”

According to the Arizona Association of Realtors, the Vision Award recognition emphasizes quality service to the ultimate association customer: the buying and selling public. Members do not apply for this award. To be considered, members are recommended to the president of AAR for consideration, and honorees are selected annually by AAR leadership.

Arizona Realtors also presented the 2019 Distinguished Service Award to Paula Serven of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

“We are pleased to recognize those who have made an incredible impact throughout our community and our industry,” said Arizona Realtors 2019 President Patrick Lewis. “Serving as president of Arizona Realtors this past year has been a true honor and I couldn’t ask for a more inspiring group of leaders and real estate professionals to work with.”

Arizona Realtors consists of more than 50,000 professionals from all areas of real estate including residential, commercial, property management, land, appraisal, relocation and more.