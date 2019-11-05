OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Nov. 06
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Local realtor Lisa Paffrath wins prestigious National Real Estate Association Vision Award

Lisa Paffrath received the 2019 Tyler Strout Vision Award. She has been in the realty business since 2004. (Submitted photo)

Lisa Paffrath received the 2019 Tyler Strout Vision Award. She has been in the realty business since 2004. (Submitted photo)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 9:55 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Arizona Association of Realtors selected Williams realtor Lisa Paffrath as the 2019 Tyler Strout Vision Award winner at its annual leadership conference Oct. 16-18.

The Tyler Strout Vision Award recognizes a real estate practitioner who elevates the profile of realtors in the community and embodies the association’s vision of the best prepared real estate practitioner with the highest standards.

Paffrath is the broker and owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Grand View North with offices in Williams and Flagstaff.

With more than 15 years of real estate experience in Arizona, Paffrath has served the community through multiple leadership roles. She was 2017 president of the Northern Arizona Association of Realtors and is the current chair of the Arizona Realtors risk management and legislative committees. Paffrath is also a 2019 leadership academy representative of the National Association’s RPAC Major Investor Council.

Paffrath purchased the Williams office of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in 2018. She serves Parks, Williams and Flagstaff.

“Ninety percent of my business has been in Williams, this is where my heart first fell in love with Arizona,” she said. “When this place came up for sale, I jumped at it.”

Paffrath grew up in New Jersey and lived in Pennsylvania for 17 years before coming to northern Arizona with her husband and three children.

“I made it by selling dirt, they called me the land lady,” she said about her first years in the area.

During the recession, Paffrath said she changed her paradigm to stay in business.

“I wound up working with Fannie Mae which exploded with all the bank owned property,” she said. “I was really lucky to get in.”

Paffrath said although she is a broker, she still enjoys being a realtor.

“When we opened this office, our motto was ‘expect better’,” Paffrath said. “Everything is about response — being on time.”

Paffrath has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s in real estate. Her master’s focused on marketing and management.

“I was the first agent in Arizona to do that,” she said. “It was one of my goals.”

According to the Arizona Association of Realtors, the Vision Award recognition emphasizes quality service to the ultimate association customer: the buying and selling public. Members do not apply for this award. To be considered, members are recommended to the president of AAR for consideration, and honorees are selected annually by AAR leadership.

Arizona Realtors also presented the 2019 Distinguished Service Award to Paula Serven of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

“We are pleased to recognize those who have made an incredible impact throughout our community and our industry,” said Arizona Realtors 2019 President Patrick Lewis. “Serving as president of Arizona Realtors this past year has been a true honor and I couldn’t ask for a more inspiring group of leaders and real estate professionals to work with.”

Arizona Realtors consists of more than 50,000 professionals from all areas of real estate including residential, commercial, property management, land, appraisal, relocation and more.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

REALTORS&#174; at RE/MAX Great Northern earn national designations
Business Beat
Business beat: Bill Miller joins forces with Banker's Real Estate
Realtors flood into Williams
Good time to buy, not to sell in Williams

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites