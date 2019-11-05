Letter: Community support needed for Elk Ridge Ski Area; comment period closes Nov. 7

Hey all:

Send a letter of support to Kaibab National Forest concerning Elk Ridge Ski Area.

This will be great for Williams. I have skied there for years and worked Ski Patrol a couple seasons for Laird Moody.. I love the skiing there.

Bill Williams Mountain Ski Area. (Elk Ridge) has great possibilities. Even if kept small.

I would personally like to see a new updated lodge, if possible, keep the old lodge for ski patrol and ski school. A chair lift for intermediate and advanced skiers and additional cross country ski trails in the area. There is room for tubing and sled activity in the area.

Additionally, summer use, could include disc golf, mountain bike trails, a music festival — who knows, I might want to get hitched there. LOL. Be a great location for weddings and all.

Down the road developments could possibly include a small lake to supplement snow making and fire protection. A plan from years back. There is a great location in the area for a small lake.

Water development would be a bonus for wildlife and area use. If not on Salt River drainage, this could happen if we all got behind the idea. Possibly, a pipeline from Williams, with reclaimed water for snow making and fire protection. We could pave the road to the area for dust mitigation, year round use and better emergency response.



While I’m dreaming big here. Why not a tram (gondola) ride from Williams to the ski area.

Think Sandia Peak, New Mexico. Come on, that would a great way to get to area. Less impact.

This could be a recreational jewel right here in our back yard.

This is OUR forest; there is need and room for more recreational use in OUR forest.

Economically (it could be) a major bonus. Good paying jobs, more visitors in the winter. Environmentally, if done right, with little impact to the area using green technology. I think Snow Bowl ownership is a huge plus to make this happen. We should all support the development of our local ski area. It has been in limbo way to long.

Make your comments heard by Nov. 7.



Oh and the Spotted Owl that might be in the area, they will just move on the other side of the mountain.

George Garcia Jr.,



Ash Fork resident