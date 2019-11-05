Donations sought for fox for children

Felix the Fox will be given to each child attending the Williams Community Dinner Dec. 8.

Virginia Quinn and Teresa Rodriguez are seeking $25 donations for each stuffed animal. Organizers hope to raise enough money to distribute the foxes to every child in attendance. Quinn, an Avon representative, has organized the fundraiser for 13 years. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 600-4416. Donations can also be mailed to Quinn at 106 S. 9th St., Williams, Az. 86046 or dropped off at Banker's Real Estate in Williams.