Letter: 20th annual Williams Rotary Club, Lions Club Western Auction a success

To the Williams community:

A huge thank you to all who supported, attended, sponsored and otherwise worked so hard to make the 20th annual Williams Rotary Western Auction a big success.



This year Williams Rotary Club partnered with Williams Lions Club to put on the event, and we raised money for scholarships for local high school graduates, the Williams KinderCamp program, and to help purchase a Spot Vision Testing machine to offer vision testing to all youth of our community.



I want to especially appreciate the invaluable help of Williams Teacher of the Year, Beverly Stearns, and her amazing crew of band students. These young people were simply fantastic, greeting people, selling tickets, and running auction items back and forth. They were enthusiastic, willing and professional. Their help was absolutely essential.

Williams Rotary Club members and Williams Lions Club members made the event happen. Thank you for your hard work and dedication to the betterment of our community.

Of course, the event could not have happened without our donors, table sponsors, and attendees. Thank you for being there. Special thanks to Grand Canyon Brewing Company for the donation of craft beer.



Thank you to the city of Williams and city of Williams Rec Department. The Rodeo Barn was spacious, clean, and easily available to us before and after the event.

A special thank you goes to David Dent and his grandson Michael Kessler. They worked long hours and provided lots of muscle to get the event set up and cleaned up. Their help is appreciated beyond words.

Lastly, thank you to Josh Bukowiecki and Arizona Event Pros for helping us make the Western Auction beautiful with elegant table decor and fun with games and activities. The rodeo barn DID became an elegant venue for the evening! Thank you for your guidance and help to make it all come together and run smoothly.

To anyone I have missed, heartfelt thanks. We did it, and all help with the 20th Annual Western Auction is appreciated from the bottom of my heart.

Kris Williams,

Williams Rotary Club Secretary