OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Dec. 31
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Guest column: CASA volunteers can change a foster child's life

Originally Published: December 30, 2019 3:13 p.m.

While people across the country are setting goals for the new year, thousands of children in Arizona are unsure where they’ll be living tomorrow.

Children in Arizona’s foster care system face a life of uncertainty. They can be moved from place to place with no notice. To make matters more complicated, the professional adults in their lives are frequently changing — from their social worker to therapist, to their school or daycare.

Every child needs a stable, caring adult in their life.

This is why a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is so important. CASA volunteers are a consistent voice for a child in foster care. They spend 10-20 hours per month reviewing the child’s case and getting to know the child and what is in his or her best interest.

The CASA is often the most consistent person in the life of a child in foster care. CASA volunteers not only assist the judge in making critical decisions but often taken on a mentor role to the child for life.

Today there are over 14,000 children in Arizona who were removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect. CASA of Coconino County’s goal is to have one CASA for EVERY child in foster care.

You have the power to Change a child’s story™. All it takes is the heart to do so.

Become a CASA volunteer today.

Court Appointed Special Advocates are everyday community members who donate their time to be the voice for a child. Children with a CASA are more likely to find a safe, permanent home, more likely to succeed in school, and are half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.

No specific background or training is needed to become a CASA volunteer. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.

More information is available at www.CASAofCoconinoCounty.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CASAofCoconinoCounty.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: There’s no place like hope for the holidays
Guest column: Help CASA make Father's Day a happy holiday for foster children
Impacts of domestic violence on children is serious, a positive change is necessary
Beginning of school year can often reveal child abuse, neglect
Guest Column: We all have a role to play in ending child abuse; what will be yours?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites