Guest column: CASA volunteers can change a foster child's life

While people across the country are setting goals for the new year, thousands of children in Arizona are unsure where they’ll be living tomorrow.

Children in Arizona’s foster care system face a life of uncertainty. They can be moved from place to place with no notice. To make matters more complicated, the professional adults in their lives are frequently changing — from their social worker to therapist, to their school or daycare.

Every child needs a stable, caring adult in their life.

This is why a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is so important. CASA volunteers are a consistent voice for a child in foster care. They spend 10-20 hours per month reviewing the child’s case and getting to know the child and what is in his or her best interest.



The CASA is often the most consistent person in the life of a child in foster care. CASA volunteers not only assist the judge in making critical decisions but often taken on a mentor role to the child for life.

Today there are over 14,000 children in Arizona who were removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect. CASA of Coconino County’s goal is to have one CASA for EVERY child in foster care.

You have the power to Change a child’s story™. All it takes is the heart to do so.

Become a CASA volunteer today.

Court Appointed Special Advocates are everyday community members who donate their time to be the voice for a child. Children with a CASA are more likely to find a safe, permanent home, more likely to succeed in school, and are half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.

No specific background or training is needed to become a CASA volunteer. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.

More information is available at www.CASAofCoconinoCounty.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CASAofCoconinoCounty.