Grand Canyon under winter weather advisory as snow showers continue
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon is currently under a winter weather advisory until 5 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.
Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected with periods of snow and snow showers above 4,500 feet. Snow is expected to accumulate above 5,000 feet for areas near Grand Canyon, Fredonia, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman and Valle.
Additional snow forecast from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 27
Grand Canyon – 2 to 4 inches
Fredonia – 0 to 1 inches
Jacob Lake – 2 to 4 inches
North Rim – 3 to 5 inches
Prescott – 1 to 2 inches
Prescott Valley – 1 to 2 inches
Seligman – 1 to 3 inches
Valle – 1 to 3 inches
As of 6 p.m. Dec. 26, State Route 64 between Grand Canyon Village and Desert View was closed. Hermit Road, located within the Park is also closed. Grand Canyon National Park stated that visitors should avoid traveling due to difficult driving conditions that are expected throughout the region.
"You will have a better chance of viewing the Canyon if you wait until the weekend to visit. Also, there is a good chance the canyon will be hidden by fog tomorrow," the Park posted on a Facebook feed Dec. 26.
More information about road opening/closure updates is available at 928-638-7496 and online at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/weather-condition.htm.
Those traveling on the roads outside of the park should look for reduced visibilities at times.
A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Arizona can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
- White Christmas? 6-10 inches of snow expected for Williams
- Free Dump Vouchers will need to be picked up at Williams Transfer Station
- Williams 911: week of Dec. 25
- WHS senior spotlight: Kolby Payne
- Water pump brings relief to hillside homeowners
- Investigation continues in Red Lake burglaries
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Many northern Arizona roads remain closed; snowfall updates and forecast
- Elk Ridge Ski reopening on hold for 2018-2019 season
- An electric atmosphere: Electric Barbering offers haircuts, shaves and more in Williams
- Snow closes I-40 from US 93 to Winslow, other roads
- Three adults rescued after floodwaters surround RV near Camp Verde
- Town of Tusayan declares state of emergency due to snow, lack of electricity
- Many northern Arizona roads remain closed; snowfall updates and forecast
- Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
- Two die from possible exposure in Ash Fork
- Interstate 40 and Interstate 17 reopen in northern Arizona
- Three adults rescued after floodwaters surround RV near Camp Verde
- Investigation continues in Red Lake burglaries
- Update: Grand Canyon Village still without power, some roads closed
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: