Rain gives Phoenix a wet Christmas; northern Arizona sees snow

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix residents woke up to a wet Christmas Wednesday for the first time this decade.

Phoenix-based National Weather Service meteorologist Mark O'Malley said rain was forecast for much of the day Wednesday, with temperatures in the 50s.

The Arizona Republic reports the last time rain fell on Christmas in Phoenix was in 2008, when less than .25 of an inch was recorded.

The National Weather Service predicts this year's Christmas will be among the coldest that the desert city has seen in recent years. Average high temperatures for Christmas Day are 64 degrees fahrenheit (17.78 degrees celsius) but the high this year is expected to be 56 degrees fahrenheit (13.33 degrees celsius).

Up north in Flagstaff, residents were waking up to whiter surroundings. The National Weather Service forecasted up to 9 inches of snow there through Dec. 25. More than 7 inches of that snow had already fallen on some areas of northern Arizona on Christmas Eve. The high for Williams was 32 degrees Christmas day.

Temperatures in Flagstaff are expected to be in he mid-40s to mid-30s and around 38 degrees in Williams Dec. 26, with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. On Dec. 27, snow showers are likely before 11 a.m. with a high near 35. Over the weekend, temperatures will be in the mid 30s with mostly clear skies.

Williams-Grand Canyon News contributed to this report.