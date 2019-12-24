Obituary: Richard “Rich” Joseph Oszust
Richard “Rich” Joseph Oszust, 72, was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Rich is survived by his wife Karen; three sons, Rich Jr., Jake (Kim) and Flint; brothers Edward (Barbara) and Carl (Darlene). He also leaves behind five grandchildren Karen, Lexy, Lilly, Ella and Eva, and one great-grandchild, Natalie. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Grace Oszust and by his grandson, Preston Oszust.
A private service will be held in the spring. Memories and condolences can be shared with family directly or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.
