Obituary: Richard “Rich” Joseph Oszust

Originally Published: December 24, 2019 10:49 a.m.

Richard “Rich” Joseph Oszust, 72, was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Rich is survived by his wife Karen; three sons, Rich Jr., Jake (Kim) and Flint; brothers Edward (Barbara) and Carl (Darlene). He also leaves behind five grandchildren Karen, Lexy, Lilly, Ella and Eva, and one great-grandchild, Natalie. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Grace Oszust and by his grandson, Preston Oszust.

A private service will be held in the spring. Memories and condolences can be shared with family directly or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.

