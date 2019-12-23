Williams Vikings beat Ash Fork and Mayer, fall to Camp Verde Cowboys

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings were able to get in four games before the holiday break, as they faced Camp Verde, Ash Fork, Mayer and Mogollon.

The Camp Verde Cowboys handed the Vikings a tough 66-37 loss Dec. 10. The 2A Cowboys were led by senior Jason Collier who pulled in 33 points in the game.

For the Vikings, David Lozano led the team with 18 points, going 8 for 14 in field goals and 2 for 5 at the free throw line.

Sophomore Preston Ford tore up the boards for the Vikings, pulling down 22 rebounds in the game.

The Vikings next faced Ash Fork Dec. 13, beating the Spartans 60-42.

Junior Zain Grantham led the team with 18 points, followed closely by Ford who brought in 17. Grantham went 6 for 14, including four 3-pointers, and went 2 for 2 at the free throw line. Ford went 7 for 13 in field goals, and 3 for 10 at the free throw line.

Ford also led the team with 20 rebounds. Oryn Orozco followed with 11.

The Vikings took on the Mayer Wildcats Dec. 16, bringing home a 55-29 win.

Lozano again led the scoring for the Vikings with 21 points, going 8 for 15 in field goals and 5 for 6 in free throws. Grantham followed with 15 points, going 4 for 7 in field goals, and 2 for 4 in 3-pointers.

Ford had nine points and 21 rebounds for the team.

The Vikings travelled to Mogollon Dec. 20, after the News went to press.

The Vikings will play in the Camp Verde Invitation Dec. 27-28, and then return home to face Grand Canyon Jan. 7.