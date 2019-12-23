Williams 911: week of Dec. 25

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) –

• Officers responded to Native American for an alarm;

• Officers responded to Brewed Awakenings twice for alarms;

• Officers responded to left property at local hotel, owner called and found property in suitcase;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Lost Canyon;

• Officers responded to dog bite on Seventh Street;

• Officers arrested a male for city warrants on Grant;

• Officers responded to marijuana left in hotel room, taken for destruction;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Cuerton Park;

• Officers responded to an alarm at Williams Middle School;

• Officers responded to abandon vehicle on Rodeo;

• Officers responded to theft at Canyon Club, subject left without paying tab;

• Officers took report of threats at Santa Fe Dam;

• Officers responded to abandon vehicle on Brookline Loop;

• Officers removed camper on Rodeo;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Highland Meadows;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Ninth Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Slagel;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Lewis;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers took report of possible phone scam on Route 66;

• Officers took theft report on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Bearizona;

• Officers responded to roommate dispute on Homestead, verbal only parties worked it out;

• Officers responded to public assist on 5th, elderly male fell and officers assisted in getting male up, no injury;

• Officers after traffic stop detected marijuana in vehicle on RT66 near Bearizona, search of vehicle conducted and small amount of marijuana located and processed;

• Officers responded to an assault that occurred at school, turned over to SRO for investigation;

• Officers and Fire Dept. responded to CO2 leak on Perkinsville, Fire Dept. handled scene;

• Officers responded to dog tied up in cold to truck on Grand Canyon Blvd, owner went into restaurant to get food, no crime;

• Officers responded to reckless driver on Homestead;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Piping Rock;

• Officers dealt with mental health situation on Route 66;

• Officers issued 2 citations and gave out 19 warnings, officers conducted radar enforcement near Kaibab Officers arrested a male for extreme DUI after he was stopped for speed, weaving and almost hitting police car on Rodeo and Route 66;

• Officers took hit and run accident of parked vehicle on Third Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Route 66;

• Officers responded to occupants of grey jeep shooting out of vehicle on South Road;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Highland Meadows;

• Officers took theft report on 5th, credit card stolen;

Officers issued 8 citations and gave out 44 warnings, officers conducted radar enforcement near Kaibab Lake after numerous complaints from citizens.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.