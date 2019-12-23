WHS senior spotlight: Kolby Payne
Kolby Payne is a senior at Williams High School. He has been attending school in Williams since kindergarten.
Kolby has played football, baseball and basketball for the Vikings.
Outside of school, Kolby worked for A Quality Water at the Williams Wastewater Treatment Plant. He also likes to snowboard when possible.
Kolby said his favorite classes were English as a freshman and sophomore with Mrs. Gutshall.
“She was definitely one of my favorite teachers,” he said.
He said he also enjoyed Mr. Brownlee’s weights and PE classes.
“There’s a lot of people I’ll miss, especially the football coaches,” he said. “And many teachers who helped me get my grades up.”
He said he also will miss the support of the community.
After graduation, Kolby plans to attend Northern Arizona University to study criminal justice and minor in psychology and work in federal law enforcement.
If he took a road trip he would take Chance Pearson, Drew Logan, Danny Siegfried, Jason Olson, Joe Siegfried, Dawsyn Beebe, and many, many others.
“We are a tight knit group, we were all raised together,” he said.
- Investigation continues in Red Lake burglaries
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- An electric atmosphere: Electric Barbering offers haircuts, shaves and more in Williams
- Free Dump Vouchers will need to be picked up at Williams Transfer Station
- City council fills vacant seat, recognizes Vikings football team
- Jazlyn Romero signs with Paradise Valley Community College
- WHS senior spotlight: Riley Hollis
- White Christmas? 6-10 inches of snow expected for Williams
- Water pump brings relief to hillside homeowners
- Magic arrives in Williams with a Las Vegas flare
- Snow closes I-40 from US 93 to Winslow, other roads
- Three adults rescued after floodwaters surround RV near Camp Verde
- Town of Tusayan declares state of emergency due to snow, lack of electricity
- Many northern Arizona roads remain closed; snowfall updates and forecast
- Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
- Two die from possible exposure in Ash Fork
- Three adults rescued after floodwaters surround RV near Camp Verde
- Interstate 40 and Interstate 17 reopen in northern Arizona
- Magic still exists: Polar Express staff steps up for special passenger
- Investigation continues in Red Lake burglaries
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: