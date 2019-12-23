WHS senior spotlight: Chance Pearson

Chance Pearson is a senior at Williams High School. He has been attending school in Williams since kindergarten.

Chance has participated in football and baseball at the high school.

Chance said his favorite class at the high school was chemistry with Ms. Kaur. He also liked English 101 and 102 with Mrs. White.

Chance said he appreciates the encouragement from Mr. Brownlee, Mr. Echeverria, Lee Payne and many people in the community.

His best memories of high school are sports and the fun people in his class.

“I will always remember the two state championship games,” he said. “And all of our practices.”

Outside of school, Chance works for Pearson Dairy. For fun he likes to watch Disney +.

After graduation, Chance hopes to play football in college and study sports medicine.

“I’ve been contacted by some small colleges to play ball, but I’m just not sure how far away I want to go,” he said.

If he took a road trip he would take most of the senior class.

“I will miss our whole class, we are all really close,” he said. “And I will miss Ceasar, Luis, Zain and those guys.”