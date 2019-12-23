OFFERS
Wed, Dec. 25
WEMS students celebrate Christmas

Students at Williams Elementary-Middle School perform before a packed crowd Dec. 18 at Parenteau Auditorium. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: December 23, 2019 10:25 a.m.

Students at Williams Elementary-Middle School perform before a packed crowd Dec. 18 at Parenteau Auditorium.

More like this story

Betsy Ross returns to Williams during first grade performance
Photos: WUSD celebrates 100 years, honors longtime board member
Photos: Williams Governing Board honors Bud Parenteau for 40 years of service
Williams Elementary gets Footloose in final play of school year
Williams elementary sees red, white and blue at end of year performance

