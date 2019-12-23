Water pump brings relief to hillside homeowners

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — For years, residents at the top of the hill near Second Street in Williams have suffered with low water pressure, but all that has changed with the city’s recent installation of a variable pump.

The on-demand pump delivers water as needed to the dozen or so residences at the top of the street.

The city has been aware of the water pressure problems for years, but could not find a cost effective solution and rejected an $826,539 bid to replace the Taber Street tank in 2017.

“I don’t know where these numbers come from,” Mayor John Moore said at that time. “We’re talking an 189,000 gallon tank at $800,000? There’s something wrong here.”

In May 2018, the city of Williams hired Woodson Engineering to address improvements needed for the city’s water system. The city adopted a new Water Master Plan that included changes Woodson Engineering said were needed for the city’s water system.

Topping the list was the replacement of the Dogtown water line, improvements to the Sweetwater and Rodeo wells and addressing the water pressure deficiencies in the Arnold Acres Neighborhood.

The engineers stated the neighborhood was below the required minimum fire flow rate and homes had inefficient water pressure. The neighborhood receives gravity fed water from a tank above Taber Street and the design was deficient.

According to city officials, the Taber Street tank was installed years ago and is in poor condition. The engineers recommended taking the tank off-line.

“The pressures are due to the elevation between the Taber Tank and the houses served not being great enough,” the engineers said. “The fire flow amount in this area is due to low pressures and undersized waterlines.”

The engineers recommended the waterline be upsized to an 8-inch water line and a hydropneumatic tank and variable frequency drive installed at the Taber Pump Station.

According to Williams City Councilman Bernie Hiemenz, city water contractor Pat Carpenter of A Quality Water consulted with John Patton of Enviro Tech to come up with a cost effective solution.

Carpenter and Patton determined that a variable pump would solve the water pressure problem at a lower cost to the city.

The pump came in at $40,000 once completed.

“We started on this project to bring water to these dozen homes and the engineers came up with the plan to build another tank up there that involved retaining walls and more and it just didn’t look right,” Hiemenz said. “Well that was rejected by council and we went back to square one.”

Hiemenz said Patton and Carpenter designed the variable pump system themselves, bypassing any engineering.

“John works with Pat and Aaron Anderson on all the work at the wastewater plant,” he said. “He is a great resource for the city.”

Hiemenz said he believes the residences have always had low water pressure.

“As far as I know, everybody is pleased,” he said.