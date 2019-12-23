OFFERS
Dec. 25
Out of the Past: Skiers on the San Fransisco Peaks

A group of skiers on the San Francisco Peaks. The first ski routes were blazed on the San Fransico Peaks in the late 1930s. (Photo/Williams Historic Photo Archive)

Originally Published: December 23, 2019 11:29 a.m.

A group of skiers on the San Francisco Peaks. The first ski routes were blazed on the San Fransico Peaks in the late 1930s.

Photo circa 1950.

