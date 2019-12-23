OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Dec. 25
Weather  26.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Merry and bright: Community comes together to provide dinner and gifts

Andres Montoya was the proud winner of one of 10 bicycles given away at the 17th annual Holiday dinner. (Williams Kiwanis Club)

Andres Montoya was the proud winner of one of 10 bicycles given away at the 17th annual Holiday dinner. (Williams Kiwanis Club)

Originally Published: December 23, 2019 10:36 a.m.

Andres Montoya was the proud winner of one of 10 bicycles given away at the 17th annual Holiday dinner.

photo

The Williams Kiwanis Club sponsored the dinner that fed 360 people. (Photo/Kerry-Lynn Moede)

photo

One-hundred and sixty “Finley the Fox” toys were also given to all the youth. The Williams Kiwanis Club sponsored the dinner that fed 360 people. The community sponsored dinner had 42 volunteers from different organizations who helped make it a very festive celebration. Kiwanis Club would like to thank all those who donated the bicycles, including The American Legion Post#13 and Knights of Columbus #7626.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Community spirit runs strong in Williams
Williams Community Holiday Dinner set for Dec. 8
Culpepper & Merriweather circus comes to town
Parents, students prepare for 2017-18 school year
Letter: We should all be proud our little town does so much during the holidays

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites