Merry and bright: Community comes together to provide dinner and gifts
Originally Published: December 23, 2019 10:36 a.m.
Andres Montoya was the proud winner of one of 10 bicycles given away at the 17th annual Holiday dinner.
One-hundred and sixty “Finley the Fox” toys were also given to all the youth. The Williams Kiwanis Club sponsored the dinner that fed 360 people. The community sponsored dinner had 42 volunteers from different organizations who helped make it a very festive celebration. Kiwanis Club would like to thank all those who donated the bicycles, including The American Legion Post#13 and Knights of Columbus #7626.
