Editorial: A safe and merry holiday season
Today we celebrate Christmas and one week from today we celebrate the New Year. It’s a time of festivities and fun — sometimes stressful but overall a time a celebration for most.
Many of us will enjoy a much-needed holiday and time away with our friends and loved ones. There's something for everyone, but let's not forget to stay safe and take a moment to think of others on the roadways and in our homes. Have fun this season and enjoy your family and loved ones. We certainly will be.
News office closed Wednesday
In observance of Christmas and the New Year, the News office will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. All classified and display ads for New Years must be submitted by noon Dec. 26. All legal advertising is due by noon Dec. 26. Williams-Grand Canyon News will be sent to print on Friday, Dec. 27.
