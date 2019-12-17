OFFERS
Wed, Dec. 18
WHS senior spotlight: Riley Hollis

Riley Hollis

Riley Hollis

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 2:47 p.m.

Riley Hollis is a senior at Williams High School. She has been attending school in Williams and Parks since kindergarten.

Riley has played softball for the Vikings. She is in Upward Bound and is an aide in Mrs. Steven’s second grade class.

In her spare time she works at Dairy Queen and Bearizona’s Canyonlands Restaurant.

Riley said Ms. Kowalski and Mrs. Lee have been encouraging to her at the high school.

“Mrs. Lee always checks on us to see how we are doing,” she said.

Riley said her favorite classes at the high school were math, especially Algebra II with Ms. Kowalski.

“She was amazing, the best teacher I ever had,” she said.

She said one of her favorite things is looking at the old school photos of parents and relatives on the school walls.

She said she will always remember traveling to sporting events with friends.

After graduation Riley plans to attend Northern Arizona University to study criminal justice and criminology.

If she took a road trip she would take Alaina Karlsberger, Cooper Heap and Mason Harris.

