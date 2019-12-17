OFFERS
Vikings on the move: Girls take second at Route 66 Holiday Classic

Aaliyah Alvardo heads down court after rebounding the ball in a game with Ash Fork Dec. 10. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 10:18 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Although they gave St. Michael a better run in their second matchup during the Route 66 Holiday Classic basketball tournament, the Lady Vikes fell to the Cardinals 65-45 in the title game.

photo

Sydnee Mortensen puts up a shot against Ash Fork. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The Lady Vikes went 4-2 in the tournament, with both losses to St. Michael.

Sydnee Mortensen scored 16 points to lead the Lady Vikings, Maegan Ford followed with nine and Aaliyah Alvarado contributed six in the championship game. Alvarado made 4 of 6 at the free throw line, and Mikayla Sanders went 3 of 4.

The tournament began Dec. 5 where the Lady Vikes faced Hopi, Joseph City, Ash Fork, St. Michael and Grand Canyon in pool play. The Lady Vikes beat Hopi 44-40, Joseph City 47-16, Ash Fork 50-22 and Joseph City 47-16. They lost 45-26 in their first game with St. Michael.

Ford brought in half the points for the Lady Vikes against Hopi. She went 7 of 9 in field goals, 2 of 2 in 3-pointers and 4 of 4 at the free throw line to bring in 24 points for the team. She shot 89 percent against Ash Fork scoring 23 points including 3 of 4 field goals, 5 of 4 3-pointers and 2 of 2 free throws. She led again against Grand Canyon with 17, making 8 of 9 shots and 7 of 7 free throws.

photo

Chyenne Echeverria looks to pass during the game with Ash Fork. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Mortensen led the scoring for the Lady Vikes against Joseph City scoring 16 points. She went 5 of 5 in field goals and 2 of 4 in 3-pointers. Mortensen made 10 against Ash Fork.

Alvarado added nine points and Shaelee Echeverria brought in eight points against Grand Canyon, going 4 of 4 at the free throw line.

St. Michael won the Route 66 Holiday Classic, Williams took second and Grand Canyon beat Hopi 66-63 to place third. Lincoln Prep won the consolation bracket championship game 39-37 over El Capitan.

photo

Maegan Ford brings the ball down court. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The Lady Vikings faced their fourth loss of the season in a non-conference game with Camp Verde Dec. 10. The team fell 70-51 to the Cowboys. Ford led the scoring with 20 points, followed by Alvarado with 11 and Mortensen with 10.

The team then faced Ash Fork Dec. 13 winning 66-35.

The Lady Vikings played Mayer Dec. 16 and travel to Mogollon Dec. 20.

