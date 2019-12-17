WHS senior spotlight: Alaina Karlsberger
Alaina Karlsberger is a senior at Williams High School. She has been attending school in Williams since preschool.
Alaina has participated in basketball, volleyball, student council, culinary, Upward Bound and National Honor Society at the high school.
Alaina said her favorite class at the high school was freshman English with Mrs. Gutshall. She also enjoyed culinary class.
Alaina said she will miss teachers Mr. Brownlee, Mr. Echeverria and Mrs. Gutshall.
“They are the best for life talks and are always there for us,” she said.
After school, Alaina worked at Brewed Awakenings.
Her best memories of high school are sports, especially supporting the boys and girls teams at state.
After graduation, Alaina plans to attend Southern Utah University and study early childhood development.
If she took a road trip somewhere she would take Riley Hollis, Chance Pearson, Kolby Payne, David Lozano, Mario Vazquez, John Bryant and most of the senior class.
