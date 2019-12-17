OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  20.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

WHS senior spotlight: Alaina Karlsberger

Alaina Karlsberger

Alaina Karlsberger

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 2:25 p.m.

Alaina Karlsberger is a senior at Williams High School. She has been attending school in Williams since preschool.

Alaina has participated in basketball, volleyball, student council, culinary, Upward Bound and National Honor Society at the high school.

Alaina said her favorite class at the high school was freshman English with Mrs. Gutshall. She also enjoyed culinary class.

Alaina said she will miss teachers Mr. Brownlee, Mr. Echeverria and Mrs. Gutshall.

“They are the best for life talks and are always there for us,” she said.

After school, Alaina worked at Brewed Awakenings.

Her best memories of high school are sports, especially supporting the boys and girls teams at state.

After graduation, Alaina plans to attend Southern Utah University and study early childhood development.

If she took a road trip somewhere she would take Riley Hollis, Chance Pearson, Kolby Payne, David Lozano, Mario Vazquez, John Bryant and most of the senior class.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

WHS senior spotlight: Riley Hollis
Williams High School senior spotlight: Isabel Ortiz
Williams High School senior spotlight: Jamie Donovan
Williams High School senior spotlight: Alyssa McMahon
Williams High School senior spotlight: Klarisa Howe

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites