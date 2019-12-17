OFFERS
NAU offers new $1,000 scholarship for Coconino County high school graduates

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 11:44 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona University recently announced it will make college a bit more affordable for Coconino County high school graduates.

The University will give graduates of Coconino County high schools a $1,000 a year scholarship for two years.

The money can go toward tuition, meals or campus housing.

Attending and graduating from a high school in Coconino County is the only requirement, and students don't need to fill out a scholarship application, according to a release from NAU.

The university already has several other merit-based opportunities available for Arizona high school graduates which include the full-ride Lumberjack Scholarship, the $8,000 Presidential Scholarship, the $5,000 Dena's Scholarship and the $2,500 Opportunity Scholarship. More information about the scholarships is available at the NAU website https://nau.edu/office-of-scholarships-and-financial-aid/freshman-merit-based-tuition-scholarships/

Information provided by Northern Arizona University

