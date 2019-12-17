Maine Consolidated Mustangs secure I-40 League title

With a team of six seventh graders and one eighth grader, the Maine Consolidated School Mustangs won the I-40 League tournament Dec. 7 at Grand Canyon. The team consists of Kyleigh Amos, Stori Betts, Miranda Chaney, Madisyn Martinez, Kai Mortensen, Lilliana Penttila and Samantha Stafford. The team beat Chino Valley 38-10 and Grand Canyon 34-15 to secure the win.