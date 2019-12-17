OFFERS
Wed, Dec. 18
Jazlyn Romero signs with Paradise Valley Community College

Surrounded by her Vikings teammates and parents, John and Gloria Romero, Jazlyn Romero signs a letter of intent to play softball at Paradise Valley Community College Dec. 3. Head Coach Nick Candrea attended the signing. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Loretta Yerian
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 11:11 a.m.

Surrounded by her Vikings teammates and parents, John and Gloria Romero, Jazlyn Romero signed a letter of intent to play softball at Paradise Valley Community College Dec. 3. Head Coach Nick Candrea attended the signing.

