Investigation continues in Red Lake burglaries
WILLIAMS, Ariz. Detectives continue to work to positively identify stolen property recovered Dec. 6 after several burglaries were reported in the Red Lake and Valle communities north of Williams.
The suspects in the case, Christopher Tow, 27 of Williams and Clyde Dunwoody, 36, of Red Lake were arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail for second degree burglary, theft, trafficking in stolen property and first degree criminal trespass.
The suspects were using a white GMC Yukon to travel in the Valle and Red Lake neighborhoods and are thought to have burglarized at least 20-25 residences between May and November 2019. Detectives with Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Williams Police Department are also investigating burglaries that occurred within the city of Williams.
So far, detectives have recovered approximately 120 items of suspected stolen property and are working to contact potential victims to identify their property. Because of the number of burglaries and items that were recovered, this is taking some time to complete.
The case remains active and under investigation. As the investigation continues, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office anticipates additional charges to be referred to the Coconino County Attorney’s Office.
Information provided by CCSO
