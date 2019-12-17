Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
DCS adoption process is free, children of every age want a family
Williams-Grand Canyon News has partnered with AZFamily and Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) to showcase 31 Arizona children who are looking for their forever home. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children up for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, visit childrensheartgallery.org.
We wish to thank AZFamily.com for spearheading and sharing this effort.
Photo Gallery
31 children available for adoption in Arizona
Abigail is a sweet-natured, helpful child. She loves to be creative – from arts and crafts to making slime. When Abigail grows up, she hopes to be a large animal vet. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/abigail and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Casey prides himself on being respectful to others. He dreams of becoming a professional baseball player. Casey enjoys Marvel movies, heavy metal music and veggie pizza. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/casey and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Christopher lights up a room with his smile, giggles and his adorable acrobatics. He loves cuddles, bouncing on his trampoline, sensory toys, going on fun family outings to places like the trampoline park and listening to music, especially Michael Jackson. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/christopher-g and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Cristos is an active boy who loves spending time outside playing soccer or looking for lizards. He takes advantage of every opportunity to join in a science experiment at school. He’d love to “build cool stuff” like a hover copper and a hover jet. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/cristos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Daniella would describe herself as weird, funny, kind, caring and a good friend. Daniella is an animal lover! Her favorite animal is an otter. She loves being around horses, dogs and cats and if she cannot fulfill her dream of being a stunt woman, she hopes to be a veterinarian. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/daniella and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Debra loves reading, music, makeup, getting her hair done and drawing. At school her favorite subject is math, and she enjoys singing in the school choir. Debra also loves horses and horseback riding. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/debra and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Delilah is a charismatic and artistic young lady who loves to laugh, draw and play video games on her Nintendo DS. In her spare time, she sketches various designs on just about anything she can get her hands on. One day, she hopes to become a coder, make video games or create comic books. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/delilah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Gauge is well spoken and knows what he wants and goes for it! He recently started taking a robotics class where he is learning how to build a drone and can’t wait to race it. When he gets older, he would like to be a mechanic and serve his country or be an architect. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gauge and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Heather is a smart, caring, determined girl with a great sense of humor. She likes building with Legos, reading and drawing. Her faith is really important to her, and she is hoping her forever family is a Christian family she can attend church with. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/heather and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Imajanae is a young lady who knows what she wants. She stays active participating in cheerleading, dance and track. She enjoys doing hair and makeup and would love to attend Cosmetology school after high school. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/imajanae and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Isaiah is an incredibly intelligent, sharp little boy. He enjoys watching football, playing soccer, building with Legos, playing laser tag and doing STEM activities. Some of Isaiah’s happiest memories include fishing and celebrating holidays. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/isaiah-s and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Jackson is a bright and energetic teen with a variety of interests including: baseball, dub step music, fiction fantasy novels, the card game Yughio, pets, the Seattle Seahawks, fishing and riding scooters at the skate-park. Jackson does well at school and dreams of becoming an inventor someday. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jackson-o and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Jamie and Lilla are two sweet sisters who are also best friends. Jamie loves to give people hugs and make people laugh (she considers herself quite funny). Lilla is a multi-talented lady in school where she serves on the teen court jury, enjoys photography class and plays on the volleyball team. Her kindness is shared with everyone, especially her little sister. Get to know them at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lilla-jamie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Jarod is a friendly, determined young man. Aside from being good at math and working towards being an engineer someday, Jarod is an avid gamer and really enjoys Minecraft and Call of Duty. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jarod and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Jasmine is a bubbly, talkative girl with a lot to share. When she grows up, she wants to be a doctor and a veterinarian, so she can treat both people and their pets. If she could go anywhere in the world it would be Disneyland, where she would like to eat a waffle shaped like Mickey Mouse for breakfast! Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jasmine-t and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Jessie is a talkative, adventurous, daring young boy. He likes to play outside – riding his bike and climbing trees. The ideal day for Jessie would include swimming and spending time with his favorite animals: goats, chickens and dogs. He is currently reading the book "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" but relates to the book “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid" the most. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessie-v and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Joel is a determined, fun-loving, energetic young boy. He loves to read books, especially “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” At school, he enjoys recess because he can run and play sports. He also likes to fulfill his curiosity of the world around him by researching and learning new things. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/joel-c and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Kalaya can play the piano by ear and has a beautiful singing voice. She is very proud of her vocal abilities and especially likes singing pop or Christian songs. As a current member of the student council, she wants to be either a lawyer or veterinarian when she grows up. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kalaya-0 and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Kennedy is a soft-spoken (yet bubbly), happy young lady. She has wonderful memories of going to the beach and Mexico and enjoys traveling to new places. Kennedy loves all animals and hopes her forever family has a big, cuddly dog to play with. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kennedy and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Lisa’s favorite subject in school is English because it gives her the opportunity to express herself and is proud of earning good grades. She has two dreams for her future: to become an attorney and have her own law firm or to be a cosmetologist and own a cosmetology business. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lisa and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Lizeth, who goes by “Lizzie,” is best known for her infectious smile and larger than life attitude. Playing outside is one of her favorite things and she actually enjoys yard work! In school, Lizzie is very social and enjoys interacting with her teachers and classmates. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lizeth and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Logen is talkative with an infectious personality. He likes doing anything outside, especially swimming. He also likes playing soccer and would look forward to playing on a team. Logan enjoys looking at firetrucks and hopes to be a firefighter one day. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/logen-f and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Mathew is a kindhearted, polite young boy. He has a soft spot for animals and gets along with every animal he meets. If he could have one wish, it would be for everyone to respect animals. He also has a strong passion for cooking and baking and wants to be a chef when he grows up. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/mathew-s and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Nelly is a bright girl with varied interests — from tent camping, to wind surfing on a lake, to reading and doing math. She is proud of receiving a trophy for earning an “A” in school. In her free time, Nelly likes to be outdoors playing soccer or walking her dog. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nelly and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Nicole is outgoing, smart, athletic and a real “go-getter!” Her favorite subject in school is math and is currently learning calculus. She is interested in computer engineering, physics and student council. When Nicole has some down time, she enjoys reading, skateboarding and playing sports with friends. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nicole and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Sarah is fun-loving, humorous girl with an unconditional love for cats! Having a competitive spirit, she loves cheerleading and participating in club squads that challenge her. On a rainy day, you can find Sarah listening to music, watching Netflix, and completing large puzzles. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/sarah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Skylar is caring, happy, fun kid to be around. His favorite sport is basketball and he can’t wait to play in a league. When he isn’t playing basketball or being active outside, you can find Skylar drawing pictures or enjoying a good Harry Potter book. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/skylar and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
If you ask Tirahji what he wishes for you will be inspired by his answers. He wants to be a good person and get an education. Plus, he dreams of playing football and someday going pro. While he pursues those dreams, Tirahji is enjoying his time in school. He loves “everything” about it, including math, writing and reading. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tirahji and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Tyris is energetic and loves sports! He likes to spend time outside playing basketball and swimming and would love to learn to roller-skate. He is proud of his grades at school, especially in math. After school he enjoys listening to music, playing video games and watching movies. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tyris and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Wesson is an active child who is always up for trying new adventures – recently trying fishing for the first time. He loves listening to music and has even written a few of his own songs. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/wesson and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
DCS adoption process is free, children of every age want a family
5 things to know about adopting from DCS
Every year, hundreds of Arizona’s children in foster care yearn to be adopted by a loving family.
The Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) has made it easier than ever to connect a child in need with their forever family.
If you have ever considered giving a child a permanent home and family, here are five things to know about adoption from DCS:
1. Children of every age want a family.
Children enter foster care through no fault of their own. They become eligible for adoption because their parents are unable to safely care for them and a court determines the best option for a child is an adoptive home. Children of all ages are waiting for a family to welcome them into their homes.
You can view the bios of some of the children looking for a forever family right now by visiting the Arizona’s Heart Gallery at childrensheartgallery.org.
2. Everyone is initially eligible to adopt.
Any adult resident of Arizona aged 18 years and older is eligible to adopt. A person can be married, unmarried, divorced, widowed or legally separated.
3. Certification is required in Arizona.
Adoptive parents must become certified by the court prior to adopting a child. The certification process includes:
- Completing a written application
- Attending an adoption orientation and training
- Passing a criminal history and child abuse background check
- Verifying you can support a child financially and emotionally
4. The process is free.
While private adoptions can cost thousands of dollars, you don’t have to pay to adopt a child from DCS. In fact, you may be eligible to receive a monthly adoption subsidy until the child turns 18. In addition, DCS provides for the child’s health insurance and covers the costs for an adoption attorney.
5. You can start today.
You can begin the adoption process now by watching the orientation videos on the DCS website. The videos provide an overview of the process for both adoption and foster care.
You can also email FosterAdoption@AZDCS.gov or call 1-877-543-7633 if you have questions about the adoption process.
Visit our adoption gallery each month for updates at: williamsnews.com/adopt or grandcanyonnews.com/adopt.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Child Safety.
- Two die from possible exposure in Ash Fork
- Two arrested for series of Red Lake burglaries
- Honor the fallen: Williams community honors fallen officers
- Back at the net: Senior talent to lead Vikings hoopsters
- Yavapai County investigating fatal plane crash near I-17
- New Flagstaff MVD location opens Dec. 23
- School letter grades: How did Williams do?
- Obituary: Lora Zabala-Austin
- Authorities recover body of girl swept away by creek
- Attorneys for student ask court to dismiss murder charge
- Snow closes I-40 from US 93 to Winslow, other roads
- Three adults rescued after floodwaters surround RV near Camp Verde
- Town of Tusayan declares state of emergency due to snow, lack of electricity
- Many northern Arizona roads remain closed; snowfall updates and forecast
- Obituary: Dr. Jim "Doc" Wurgler
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
- Two die from possible exposure in Ash Fork
- Three adults rescued after floodwaters surround RV near Camp Verde
- Northern Arizona’s first taste of winter snow on its way
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: