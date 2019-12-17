Free Dump Vouchers will need to be picked up at Williams Transfer Station

Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, residents will no longer receive a Free Dump Voucher from Williams Transfer Station by mail.

The program will remain in place, however, residents will now need to stop by the Transfer Station to pick-up a voucher. They will also need to show proof of residency by showing a city of Williams utility bill.

“We’re changing it. Now they can come over and get one but they have to bring a water bill with them — water or APS bill. As long as it’s in the city limits its fine,” said Jeff Pettit, Transfer Station supervisor. “Jan, 2 is when they can start picking them up.”

Free Dump Vouchers entitles the owner/tenant of the property to bring one standard pick-up load of yard debris, bagged household garbage or one appliance to the Williams Transfer Station, located at 800 N. Airport Road.

Additionally, the Transfer Station would like to remind business owners and residents that all commercial pick-ups need to have trash cans on the curb by 6 a..m. and residents need to have trash cans out by 7 a.m. Residential trash is picked up on Mondays and Tuesdays and residential recycle is picked up on Thursdays and Fridays.There are no longer pick-ups on Sundays.

More information or questions about the vouchers is available from the Transfer Station at (928) 635-9108 or on the city website at www.williamsaz.gov under Sanitation.

The Transfer Station is open from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.