Final Advent Concert Dec. 22 to feature Williams High School music students

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Under the direction of Beverly Stearns, 2019 Coconino County Teacher of the Year, Williams High School music students will conclude the 10th annual Christmas/Advent Concert series at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church Dec. 22, at 4:30 p.m.

The church is located at the corner of Grant Avenue and Second Street, one block south of Historic Route 66 and the community Christmas tree.

This is a free concert for the whole community to enjoy as the Advent Season ends our preparations for Christmas. Please come and support Williams music students and the high school music program with your attendance and applause. Refreshments will be served after the concert in Walker Hall, adjoining the church sanctuary.

Information provided by St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church