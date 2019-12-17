An electric atmosphere: Electric Barbering offers haircuts, shaves and more in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Electric Barbering is now offering haircuts, straight razor shaves and beard trims on Historic Route 66 in downtown Williams.

Owner and barber Calen Koenig is returning to his roots, having been away from Williams for the last decade.

Koenig grew up in Williams and attended Williams High School, graduating in 2007.

You might remember him from his days as a band member for the Moonlight Howlers, a local band that played at Wild West Junction.

“My band used to play right here on the porch and it’s really funny 10 years later to be sitting in here staring at the (same scenery) again,” he said.

Koenig worked construction jobs before moving to Portland, Oregon in 2009, where he worked in heating and air conditioning.

“That (work) kind of streamlined me into deciding that I didn’t want to be in the trades at all anymore,” he said.

It was during this time that Koenig heard from a friend about a very unique barber shop that he had visited in Las Vegas.

“It was young guys (working at the shop) and they were doing the traditional way, with straight razors and people could get a drink — whiskey and beer at this place. Just hearing about it I thought, ‘that’d be a fun job,’” Koenig said.

Koenig’s thoughts then turned back to Williams and memories of visiting Tony the Barber and the unique atmosphere special to barber shops.

“I just loved the atmosphere. I loved how everyone was just sitting around reading the newspaper and everybody knew each other in town. I always loved the barber shop feel of it,” he said. “So, it was in the middle of that conversation that I thought, ‘I’m going to be a barber. I’m going to do that.’”

Koenig has now been in the industry for six years. He went to beauty school in Portland, since it was the only school that had a barber program in that area. He was one of two men enrolled to learn the art of barbering.

“It taught the straight razor and all that,” he said.

While he was in Portland, Koenig met and married his wife before they decided to move back to Williams.

“We wanted to be closer to family so we decided to come back down this way,” he said. “She likes it out here too.”

Koenig was only back in town a few weeks before deciding to open his own barber shop. Koenig said he wants Electric Barbering to be an inviting atmosphere, where people can visit and enjoy a fresh haircut, shave or trim.

“A barbershop is really about service to a community. And I think a barber shop is a key part of community especially in a small area. It’s another place for people to come, that’s not a bar, and they can have a good experience,” Koenig said. “With the stresses people face today we can’t always buy a new car or go on a big vacation but we can go get a haircut, or have a good cup of coffee or enjoy a hike in the woods. It’s those daily little victories or escapes that we always have control over and a barber shop fits into those.”

Electric Barber is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is located at Wild West Junction, 321 East Route 66.

More information is available at (928) 288-5896 or electricbarbering.com.