Community calendar: week of Dec. 18

Arizona Seasons art contest

The Gallery in Williams is sponsoring an art contest. Entries are due by Jan. 20, 2020 at The Gallery in downtown Williams. Ribbons and $50 prizes will be awarded to top three entries. Entry fees are $10 for the first submission and $5 for each addtional. Work will be displayed in The Gallery. More information is availble from Kris Williams at (928) 310-6287.

St. John's to host special concerts each week in December

St. John's Church will be hosting special music each Sunday of December to celebrate the coming of the holidays at 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 will feature Williams High School students. The concerts are free and open to the public.

Class of 2021 Fundraiser

The Williams High School class of 2021 is hosting a fundraiser. Rehab & Relax Massage Therapy in Williams is donating a gift certificate for a 90 minute massage. The class of 2021 is raffling tickets through the WUSD booster club. The drawing will be at the basketball senior night. Tickets are $5 or six for $25. Tickets are available at all home games. Contact Cindy Sutton at (562)714-0404 for more information.

American Legion Auxiliary food and clothing drive

The American Legion Auxiliary is having a food and clothing drive through the next two months. Food and clothing donations will be collected at the American Legion Hall at 425 W. Grant Avenue. More information is available by contacting Darlene at (805) 705-6698 or Carolyn at (602) 677-2561.

Public safety/emergency alert sign ups

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from Williams Police Department and Coconino County.

To sign up for Williams Nixle alerts, text 888777 and include the zip code 86046. To sign up for Coconino County CodeRed alerts, go to coconino.az.gov/ready.

The alerts are sent out by text, telephone and/or email to notify people of emergency situations such as missing children, police incidents, wildfires, tornadoes, severe weather, evacuations and other catastrophic situations.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

Kiwanis Club of Williams

The Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at noon at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse. The group welcomes visitors and encourages new members. Kiwanis members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance in the Williams community.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga offers classes Monday-Wednesday and on Saturday. Drop-in rates are $10, a 12 class pass is $105 and for locals, their first class is $5. Mats and other equipment is provided by the studio free of charge. This is a non-judgmental, welcoming atmosphere. More information is available on Facebook or at grandcanyonshantiyoga.com. The studio is located at 145 W. Rte. 66, Ste. D (Entrance is on Second Street next to Dara Thai).

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

North Country offering WIC enrollment assistance

North Country HealthCare in Williams is offering free assistance with enrolling in WIC. An enrollment specialist will be available to assist with enrollment on the last Thursday of every month, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested can call (928) 773-1245 to schedule an appointment. All mothers enrolled in WIC also receive a free six-month pass to the NACA Wellness Center in Flagstaff.