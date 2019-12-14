OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sun, Dec. 15
Yavapai County investigating fatal plane crash near I-17

Volunteers from the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team assist with an airplane crash near I-17 Dec. 13. (YCSO/photo)

Originally Published: December 14, 2019 12:21 p.m.

Yavapai County, Ariz. - Yavapai County Sheriff's office is investigating an airplane crash near I-17 and SR 169 that claimed one.

Around 9 a.m. Dec. 13 a rancher reported finding a downed airplane on remoted ranch land near Flower Pot Road, according to YCSO.

The rancher said the crash appeared "a couple days old" and a body was found near the crash site.

Deputies confirmed a fixed wing single engine plane was involved and dispatched search and rescue teams to search the area. No additional people were located.

The National Transportation and Safety Board was notified and arrived late morning to take over the investigation.

The remains have not been identified and were removed to the custody of the Yavapai County Medical Examiner late Friday.

