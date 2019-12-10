Williams 911: week of Dec. 11

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on Route 66;

• Officers responded to possible fire on Hereford, ask bucket on fire put out;

• Officers took private property accident on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted child services on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to semi-truck stuck on First Street;

• Officers assisted DPS with stuck vehicle in snow across from Loves Travel Stop;

• Officers arrested a male for driving on a revoked license on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to domestic on Edison, male arrested for disorderly conduct and preventing a victim to call 911 during an emergency;

• Officers assisted high school with practice lockdown;

• Officers took accident report on Homestead, non-injury;

• Two officers attended GOHS holiday kick off DUI awareness campaign at the state capitol;

• Officers arrested a male for driving on suspended license on Slagel and Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo;

• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Grand Canyon Boulevard, cited and released;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Grand Canyon Railway;

• Officers and ACO responded to numerous dog calls;

• Officers dealt with civil matter on Highland Meadows;

• Officers responded to suspicious person/vehicle at Memorial Park, traveler resting;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Saint Andrews;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Lewis;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Senior listed with RUOK program, she was fine;

• Officers responded to report of vehicles running stop sign on Rodeo and Grand Canyon Boulevard, completed traffic assignment at that location;

• Officers responded to possible auto theft on Rodger, civil matter repossession;

• Officers responded to dog bit on Seventh Street, uncooperative victim;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Highland Meadows;

• Officers and Fire Department, subjects unknown pulled fire alarm, fire department reset alarm;

• Officers responded to prowler on Third Street, nothing found in area;

• Officers responded to unhappy customer who wouldn’t leave Pizza Hut, subject left upon police arrival;

• Officers responded to theft at local restaurant, female cited and released for theft;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Oak;

• Officers responded to domestic on Oak, juvenile referral sent in;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grant Avenue;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Ninth Street;

• Officers investigated non injury accident ton First Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to an assault on Railroad, after investigation case unfounded;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;

• Officers assisted DCS with removal of three juvenile’s on Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted CCSO with search warrant on Grant, two male suspects arrested for burglaries in county;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local restaurant;

• Officers responded to parking issues on South Road due to snow sledding;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;

• Officers responded to possible theft at Rec Center, juvenile suspect worked out agreement with victim;

• Officers responded to mental health situation on First Street and Grant and

Officers issued 12 citations and gave out 37 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.