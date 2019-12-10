Visit with Santa Dec. 14 at Williams Rec Center

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Santa will be visiting Williams Recreation Center Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Santa Land is a community event that is open to the public. Everyone is invited to visit Santa and have pictures taken with him. There will also be a cake walk, craft and opportunities to play games for prizes and enjoy hot cocoa and sweet treats.

The event takes place at Williams Recreation Center, 301 W. Railroad Avenue in Williams. More information is available at (928) 635-1496.