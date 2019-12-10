OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Dec. 11
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Veterans' tribute: James Tyler Walker

James Tyler Walker graduated Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas in 2014. (Submitted photo)

James Tyler Walker graduated Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas in 2014. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: December 10, 2019 9:54 a.m.

James Tyler Walker is the son of J.P. Walker of Williams, Arizona and grandson of Jimmy and Cokie Walker also of Williams, Arizona.

Walker graduated Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas in 2014. He then completed his Fuel Apprentice Course at Shepard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. He and his wife, Taya, are currently stationed at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia. The "Flying Tiger" logo is Walker's logo, this logo was also his Grandpa Jimmy's logo when his grandfather was stationed at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia in the early 1960s.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pettit graduates Air Force basic training
Military: Wygal graduates basic training
Obituary: Jimmy Mack Walker
Bulle completes basic training
Pettit completes basic training

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites