Veterans' tribute: James Tyler Walker

James Tyler Walker is the son of J.P. Walker of Williams, Arizona and grandson of Jimmy and Cokie Walker also of Williams, Arizona.

Walker graduated Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas in 2014. He then completed his Fuel Apprentice Course at Shepard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. He and his wife, Taya, are currently stationed at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia. The "Flying Tiger" logo is Walker's logo, this logo was also his Grandpa Jimmy's logo when his grandfather was stationed at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia in the early 1960s.