OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Dec. 11
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Two arrested for series of Red Lake burglaries

Originally Published: December 10, 2019 8:27 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Two search warrants were carried out Dec. 6 by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office after several burglaries were reported in the Red Lake and Valle communities north of Williams.

The warrants were for the Williams District of Coconino County and also within the city of Williams. The burglaries took place between May and November, according to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify suspects in the case. Christopher Tow, 27 of Williams and Clyde Dunwoody, 36, of Red Lake were arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail for second degree burglary, theft, trafficking in stolen property and first degree criminal trespass. Several items were located and recovered that had been reported stolen from the burglaries. The case remains active and under investigation, which may result in additional charges. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Williams Police Department with their assistance in this case.

Information provided by Coconino County.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Three arrested in vehicle burglary ring
Red Lake man arrested for sexual exploitation of minors
Williams man arrested on burglary charges
Man arrested in Junipine Estates burglaries
Details emerge in Red Lake double murder

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites