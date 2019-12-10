Search for girl in Arizona creek enters 2nd week
TONTO BASIN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are still hoping to find a 6-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week now since being swept away in a rural Arizona creek.
Gila County Sheriff’s officials say searchers will resume using boats and drones Dec. 7 in Tonto Basin in their recovery effort of Willa Rawlings.
“We have no idea where she is. There are so many variables,” Lt. Virgil Dodd said.
Divers will focus on a levee system in the creek. They will also look at aerial pictures and videos already taken by drones to see if there is any sign of the girl.
The girl was one of nine family members in a military-style truck that became stuck Nov. 29 while trying to cross Tonto Creek. The bodies of her 5-year-old brother, Colby, and 5-year-old cousin, Austin, were found Saturday. Her parents, Daniel and Lacey Rawlings, and four other children were rescued.
- Three adults rescued after floodwaters surround RV near Camp Verde
- ‘Glamping’ plan near Sycamore Canyon application withdrawn
- Snow closes I-40 from US 93 to Winslow, other roads
- Long-time U.S. Postal employee Alice Matthews retires
- Mid-week storm moving through northern Arizona
- Many northern Arizona roads remain closed; snowfall updates and forecast
- Williams Community Holiday Dinner set for Dec. 8
- Williams Lady Vikes hit the hardwood
- Three adults rescued after floodwaters surround RV near Camp Verde
- Search for girl in rural Arizona creek now a recovery effort
- Snow closes I-40 from US 93 to Winslow, other roads
- Three adults rescued after floodwaters surround RV near Camp Verde
- Town of Tusayan declares state of emergency due to snow, lack of electricity
- Many northern Arizona roads remain closed; snowfall updates and forecast
- Obituary: Dr. Jim "Doc" Wurgler
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Not a typical day in the woods: Local hunting guide, Kevin Overfield has a run-in with a rattlesnake
- Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
- Three adults rescued after floodwaters surround RV near Camp Verde
- Northern Arizona’s first taste of winter snow on its way
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: