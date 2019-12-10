School letter grades: How did Williams do?

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Arizona State Board of Education released school letter grades for the 2018-19 school year, which showed a slight improvement at Williams Unified School District (WUSD).

Williams Elementary-Middle School (WEMS) stayed the same as the 2017-2018 school year with a B rating and Williams High School moved from a C rating to a B rating.

“We are really happy with the improvement we had at the high school and WEMS is holding their own,” said WUSD Superintendent Rick Honsinger.

Honsinger said one reason for the improvement at the high school level is because of better results with the AZ Merit test.

“We also did better on our College and Career Readiness Indicators,” he said.

The College and Career Readiness Indicators include points for various indicators such as college level classes, CTE courses, ASVAB benchmarks, industry-recognized certificates, internships and passing scores on Algebra 2 or English 11.

“More kids are taking advantage of CTE programs and we have some kids taking dual enrollment courses, which gives us more points,” Honsinger said. “We are doing well on both ends.”

Every year, the Board of Education measures public school achievement by assigning each school a grade from A to F based on several parameters. This year, A-rated schools were defined by scores of at least 84.67 percent while B-rated schools scored between 72.39 and 84.66 percent.

The Board of Education said the letter grade system is intended to hold schools accountable for the quality of education provided. However, some schools, especially low-income schools, argue that the data gives an incomplete picture of the schools grades.

Honsinger said receiving an A would be desirable, but that he wasn’t willing to lose focus to do it.

“We’d like to be an A, but I’m not going to chase it,” he said. “I want to do things that are good for our kids and good for our school.”

Honsinger said his goal is to build an environment where students find value and want to come and complete their education.

“You try to provide good instruction with good engagement where kids can pass,” he said. “We try to do that in all areas and that will improve your proficiency rate in the AZ Merit.”

At the K-8 levels, about 90 percent of the school’s letter grade is based on state testing results. Of that, 50 percent is based on student improvement year to year on AZ Merit, 30 percent is for students with proficient scores, and 10 percent is for English-language learner growth and proficiency. The remaining 10 percent is broken up into several factors including student absenteeism and inclusion of students with disabilities.

At the high school level, 60 percent of the grade depends on student performance and improvement on state testing; 20 percent is based on the school’s graduation rate; and the final 20 percent is based on college and career readiness factors.

For 2018-2019, 28 percent of K-8 schools, 28 percent of 9-12 schools and 46 percent of hybrid schools earned As.

WUSD continues to use the Beyond Textbooks curriculum, which Honsinger said has served the district well.

“Some of our experienced teachers have found unique ways of using it, they’ve personalized it,” he said. “We encourage new teachers to follow it closely until they have experience with it.”

Honsinger said the district is also seeing a high level of participation in extracurriculars such as football, volleyball, cheerleading and after-school clubs.

“We are bursting at the seams with participation,” he said. “We love to see the kids out there. When they play as a Viking or Falcon they become loyal to that and want to be more of a part of the schools.”

Honsinger said the greatest challenge for the district is teacher retention, especially at the middle school level.

“We’re trying to build a culture where people enjoy working here,” he said. “We want people be comfortable and enjoy coming back.

WEMS Principal Carissa Morrison said although it has been challenging retaining teachers at the middle school, last year the school retained five of six teachers.

“That’s the first time that has happened in a while,” she said. “Typically we have 50 percent or more turnover in the middle school every year.”

Morrison said another highlight was the school had the highest growth score compared to the previous three years and chronic absenteeism at the school is decreasing.

“We aren’t completely satisfied with a B but I’m very satisfied with the staff and their continued dedication to our curriculum, our scope and sequence, and our calendar,” she said. “They are keeping the course.”

She said the letter grades the school has received over the past two years shows strong stability at the school.

“I think we are doing well by our students, but of course we always want to do better,” she said.

The letter grades, which use data from the last school year, are preliminary. Schools can appeal their grades. They will likely be finalized in December 2019 or later.

Other nearby school results:

Maine Consolidated School A

Grand Canyon B

Grand Canyon High School A

Ash Fork A

Ash Fork High School B

Heritage School C

Seligman D

Seligman High School D

Coconino High School C

Flagstaff High School B