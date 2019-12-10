Remembering Pearl Harbor: Williams vets, residents pay respects
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 10:35 a.m.
Williams veterans and residents paused for a few moments Dec. 7 to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor Naval Base in Hawaii 78 years ago.
Photo Gallery
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Dec 7
Most Read
- Three adults rescued after floodwaters surround RV near Camp Verde
- ‘Glamping’ plan near Sycamore Canyon application withdrawn
- Snow closes I-40 from US 93 to Winslow, other roads
- Long-time U.S. Postal employee Alice Matthews retires
- Mid-week storm moving through northern Arizona
- Many northern Arizona roads remain closed; snowfall updates and forecast
- Williams Community Holiday Dinner set for Dec. 8
- Williams Lady Vikes hit the hardwood
- Three adults rescued after floodwaters surround RV near Camp Verde
- Search for girl in rural Arizona creek now a recovery effort
- Snow closes I-40 from US 93 to Winslow, other roads
- Three adults rescued after floodwaters surround RV near Camp Verde
- Town of Tusayan declares state of emergency due to snow, lack of electricity
- Many northern Arizona roads remain closed; snowfall updates and forecast
- Obituary: Dr. Jim "Doc" Wurgler
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Not a typical day in the woods: Local hunting guide, Kevin Overfield has a run-in with a rattlesnake
- Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
- Three adults rescued after floodwaters surround RV near Camp Verde
- Northern Arizona’s first taste of winter snow on its way
More like this story
Letter to the editor: memorial service for 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor to be held at Memorial Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: