Obituary: Sylvia Louise Wing
Sylvia Louise Wing of Williams, Arizona, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019. Sylvia was born Nov. 20, 1943 in Prescott Arizona, to Leonard and Leila Roth.
Sylvia has eight siblings, Margaret, Terry, Charles, (Sylvia), Leonard Jr. (Rusty), Brenda, Kathy, Mary and David.
Sylvia married Steven Thor Wing on Nov. 21, 1961. They had three children, Kimberly, Thor and Norman, all surviving; eight Grandchildren, seven surviving and eight great-grandchildren.
Sylvia was cremated and ashes will be mixed with Steven’s on his death, then will be scattered by family. There will be a private Memorial Service at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Arizona at the Military Cemetery for family and close friends, followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
Sylvia passed away three days before her 76th birthday and four days before their 58th wedding anniversary! May God bless her; she’s now out of pain!
