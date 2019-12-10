Obituary: Lora Zabala-Austin
Lora Zabala-Austin was born on April 18, 1954 to Raul and Lora Zabala in Ely, Nevada. She passed away at her home on Dec. 5, 2019.
Lora was raised in Williams, Arizona with 11 siblings. Lora moved around from Arizona to Texas during her life. She worked in the cafeteria at Denver City High School and at Ash Fork School. She later settled in her home town of Williams where she worked for ResCare.
Lora was a kind and caring person who loved her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Lora was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings. She is survived by her children, Tanya Piland (Justin) of Hoisington, Kansas and Billy Austin (Margaret) of Buckeye, Arizona, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Dolores Faultner (Eddie) and Pilar White, and three brothers Pedro Zabala (Tina), Martin Zabala (Lisa) and Carlos Zabala (Tangie).
Services for Lora will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the First Baptist Church at 629 W. Grant Avenue in Williams, Arizona. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at the Sultana Theater until 5 p.m. The meat will be provided. All who attend may bring a side dish or dessert.
