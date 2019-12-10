New Flagstaff MVD location opens Dec. 23

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division customers in the Flagstaff region will soon be able to do business in a state-of-the-art office as ADOT opens a new facility in the former Harkins Theatres building at 1959 S. Woodlands Village Boulevard Dec. 23.

“We are thrilled to have a new home for MVD in Flagstaff,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “The previous location on Milton Road had outgrown its service capacity, was difficult to access for drivers and had a small road course, none of which was ideal. The new office is a welcome improvement and will help MVD to offer the highest level of customer service for many years.”

The new office will have 15 service windows, an expanded road test course and much larger space for customer parking. In addition to MVD, other ADOT personnel who serve the Flagstaff region will have offices at this location.

In order to move equipment and other essential items from the current MVD location at 1851 S. Milton Rd., that office will close for the entire week of December 16 through 20. During that time, the mobile MVD unit will be parked at the Milton Rd. location to serve urgent customer needs. It will be open during normal business hours until closing at noon Dec. 20.

The mobile MVD office can conduct limited transactions and has no public restrooms. For a list of available transactions, please visit https://azdot.gov/motor-vehicles/driver-services/mobile-mvd-services.

Customers are encouraged to delay MVD transactions until December 23 or may visit an Authorized Third Party provider in Flagstaff or Williams, or MVD locations in Winslow or Cottonwood. For information on locations and hours, please visit www.azdot.gov/mvd.

More than two-thirds of MVD transactions can be done anytime at www.servicearizona.com.

Information provided by ADOT