Letter: Mother Nature prevails again, cancelling annual Christmas Parade

(Wendy Howell/WGCN)

(Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: December 10, 2019 11:04 a.m.

The Williams Christmas Tree Committee and the Williams Christmas Parade Committee started meeting in early June of this year to make sure we would bring to the community the best annual event on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. We planned, strategized and worked with the city crews and police department to make sure we had it all covered.

Then comes along good ol' Mother Nature with 20 inches of snow. The street department got to work as the snow fell to try and stay ahead of it. The police department had a meeting with the community utilizing the National Weather Service information and we continued to move forward with the event. Then Friday afternoon the decision was made to cancel the event. That decision was made as close to the event as possible with all consideration.

On behalf of the two committees, I want to thank the city crews, the police department and our committee members for trying their best to see that the event could continue.

We (the committees) will start to work on the event for 2020.

Michael F. Vasquez

Co-Chair, Williams Christmas Parade Committee

