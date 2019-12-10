OFFERS
Heritage Elementary November Students of the Month

From left: Rosy R., Joseph S., Andrea S., Evelyn S. and Lucas B. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: December 10, 2019 9:51 a.m.

Heritage Elementary School recently announced its Students of the Month for November. Students included Rosy R., Joseph S., Andrea S., Evelyn S. and Lucas B. The character trait for the month for November was responsibility.

