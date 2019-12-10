OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Dec. 11
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Column: There’s no place like hope for the holidays

There are more than 14,000 children in Arizona spending the holidays away from their parents and often their siblings too. (Stock photo)

There are more than 14,000 children in Arizona spending the holidays away from their parents and often their siblings too. (Stock photo)

Felicia Bicknell, CASA Recruitment and Training Coordinator, Coconino County Juvenile Court
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 11:10 a.m.

Think of the holiday season… for most people, happy memories come to mind and being surrounded by loved ones. For children in the foster care system it can be a harsh reminder of what is missing – family.

There are more than 14,000 children in Arizona spending the holidays away from their parents and often their siblings too. While caretakers may try to make the day special, all the excitement of the holidays can leave children in foster care feeling very alone. With the help of the community, more children can find hope for the holidays.

If you find it in your heart this holiday season, this is an invitation to join CASA, in whatever capacity you can. Not a single one of us has the power to change these children’s past — what they have seen, what they have done, what they have suffered.

Every one of us has the power to change their future. All it takes is the heart to do so.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA advocates) are everyday community members who donate their time to be the voice for a child. CASA volunteers are the eyes and ears of the judge in the community. Children with a CASA advocate are more likely to find a safe, permanent home, more likely to succeed in school, and are half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.

No specific background or training is needed to become a volunteer CASA advocate. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.

More information is available at www.CASAofCoconinoCounty.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CASAofCoconinoCounty.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Guest column: Help CASA make Father's Day a happy holiday for foster children
Beginning of school year can often reveal child abuse, neglect
Impacts of domestic violence on children is serious, a positive change is necessary
Guest Column: We all have a role to play in ending child abuse; what will be yours?
More foster homes needed in Yavapai County

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites