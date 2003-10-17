$10,000 reward for arrest: Police seek information in 2003 double murder case
Special to the Williams News
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 10:53 a.m.
Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads authorities to an arrest of the suspect responsible for a 2003 double murder near Bumble Bee, according to spokesperson Chris Wilson on Wednesday night.
CASE DETAILS
On Oct. 17, 2003, Brandon Rumbaugh and his girlfriend Lisa Gurrieri left Scottsdale for an overnight camping trip north of Phoenix.
The couple borrowed a 2000 white Ford F-150 pick-up truck and were to return the following day. When the couple did not return, friends and family began to search.
