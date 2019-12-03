OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Dec. 03
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams Community Holiday Dinner set for Dec. 8

The 17th annual Community Holiday Dinner is set for Dec. 8. (Submitted photo)

The 17th annual Community Holiday Dinner is set for Dec. 8. (Submitted photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 11:28 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Although Thanksgiving has passed, people can enjoy another festive meal at the 17th annual Community Holiday Dinner Dec. 8.

The dinner takes place from noon to 2 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School cafeteria, 601 N. 7th St.

The Community Holiday Dinner is open to all Williams’ residents.

The Williams Kiwanis Club and other Williams service organizations put on the event. In the past they have utilized around 45 volunteers to serve more than 600 people who attended the dinner.

The meal will include turkey, ham, gravy, potatoes, vegetables, salad, bread, beverages and several dozen cookies for dessert.

Besides the food, the Community Holiday Dinner also includes a visit from Santa Claus. Parents are encouraged to bring cameras to take pictures of their children with Santa.

All children ages 12 and younger will also be entered into a raffle to win one of several bicycles in different age categories.

Additionally, children will receive a Finley the Fox stuffed animal. Virginia Quinn is accepting donations of $20 or more to go toward buying the stuffed animals. Donations may be mailed to 106 S. Ninth St. Williams, AZ 86046. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 635-0677.

Reservations are not required.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Williams Community Holiday Dinner set for Dec. 9
Community Dinner returns to Williams Dec. 10
Williams Community Holiday Dinner set for Dec. 13
Williams Community Holiday Dinner set for Dec. 15
Community Holiday Dinner set for Dec. 14

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites