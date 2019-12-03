Williams Community Holiday Dinner set for Dec. 8
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Although Thanksgiving has passed, people can enjoy another festive meal at the 17th annual Community Holiday Dinner Dec. 8.
The dinner takes place from noon to 2 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School cafeteria, 601 N. 7th St.
The Community Holiday Dinner is open to all Williams’ residents.
The Williams Kiwanis Club and other Williams service organizations put on the event. In the past they have utilized around 45 volunteers to serve more than 600 people who attended the dinner.
The meal will include turkey, ham, gravy, potatoes, vegetables, salad, bread, beverages and several dozen cookies for dessert.
Besides the food, the Community Holiday Dinner also includes a visit from Santa Claus. Parents are encouraged to bring cameras to take pictures of their children with Santa.
All children ages 12 and younger will also be entered into a raffle to win one of several bicycles in different age categories.
Additionally, children will receive a Finley the Fox stuffed animal. Virginia Quinn is accepting donations of $20 or more to go toward buying the stuffed animals. Donations may be mailed to 106 S. Ninth St. Williams, AZ 86046. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 635-0677.
Reservations are not required.
