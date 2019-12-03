OFFERS
Williams 911: week of Dec. 4

Originally Published: December 3, 2019 2:53 p.m.

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service between Nov. 23-Dec.2 (among others) —

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard and Exit 163;

• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues, stuck vehicles, slide offs, traffic control at Love’s, stuck semis, stuck citizens and tourist;

• Officers took three private property accidents at Loves;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Loves;

• Officers arrested a male for a valid warrant at Circle K;

• Officers stopped subject driving wrong way and no lights on Route 66 and Lewis, male arrested for extreme DUI;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo;

• Officers responded to juveniles sledding in roadway on Mountain Man Trail and on 2nd Street;

• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Newton Avenue;

• Officers responded to domestic on Oak, male arrested for aggravated assault;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, subjects trespassed and separated;

• Officers responded to subjects smoking in hotel room at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to domestic on Lewis, male and female cited and released due to I-40 closed and manpower issues;

• Officers took private property accident at two different local hotels;

• Officers responded to numerous dog calls due to weather;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Edison;

• Officers took hit and run accident at Safeway;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Taber;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Second Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to semi stuck in snow blocking on Seventh Street and Cataract, tow removed;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grant;

• Officers responded to male with handgun threatening to kill anyone who showed up, Officers able to talk subject out, mental health issue and subject was past felon, prohibited possessor;

• Officers responded to male and female intoxicated falling in snow and ice on Grant, officers took them home;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Airport Road;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Third and Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted DPS with DUI on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked on Rodeo, cited and released;

• Officers dealt with child custody issue on Route 66;

• Officers responded to landlord/tenant issue on Edison Avenue;

• Officers took theft of laptop report at local hotel, subjects found laptop not stolen;

• Officers responded to theft of services at local RV park, civil matter;

• Officers took non injury accident on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to subject refusing to leave bar on Route 66, subject left upon officer arrival;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Sheridan;

• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Oak;

• Officers responded to noise complaint at local hotel, guest quieted down after police request.

• Officers took report that suspects broke into wishing well at visitor center and stole all the change, approximately $40-$50;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to theft of purse at Safeway, female just left purse in cart and it was recovered nothing stolen;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Humboldt;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Ninth Street;

• Officers responded to transient sleeping in aisle of Circle K, subject removed;

• Officers responded to death of female on Sherman, natural death;

• Officers as sited DPS with traffic control near Love’s after vehicle pursuit;

• Officers responded verbal disagreement on Franklin, civil matter;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Slagel;

• Officers took dog bite report at local RV park, turned over to ACO;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;

• Officers responded to gun left at hotel, owner returned and retrieved weapon;

• Officers assisted with overdose on Seventh Street, transported by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to domestic at hotel on Grand Canyon Blvd, male arrested for assault;

• Officers responded to panic alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Twelfth Street;

• Officers took possible child molest report, turned over to detectives;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Edison, male arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male causing issues at Safeway, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers took shoplifting report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to reckless driver on Railroad;

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

